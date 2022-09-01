Financially stricken Worcester to play in Premiership opening round

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Worcester Warriors will participate in the opening round of the Gallagher Premiership but tournament organisers admit they remain in a precarious position.

The financially stricken Warriors on Wednesday headed off a likely player exodus when they confirmed their squad would be paid for August.

Doubt remained over their involvement in the Premiership but they have been cleared to face London Irish in their opener on 10 September.

“Worcester are able to take the pitch and start the season but are not out of the woods yet, let’s be frank about that,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said.