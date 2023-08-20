Watch live: Lionesses fans celebrate Women’s World Cup final in London

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England fans are gearing up to watch the Lionesses take on Spain in Australia at their first ever World Cup final.

Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, and Lauren Hemp are just some of the key players making the starting lineup, while Lauren James is on the bench following a two-match suspension.

London’s Box Park is packed out with fans clad in red and white outfits and face paints for the occasion.

The team could be seen arriving at Stadium Australia earlier listening to music and appearing calm and collected as they prepare for the biggest game of their careers so far.

La Rojas have been seen as one of the biggest threats this competition, being clear favourites to win their group.