Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Israeli players have been barred from next month’s World Indoor Bowls Championships in England after a campaign by pro-Palestinian groups.

The decision was condemned by a local parliamentarian and Jewish representatives.

The World Bowls Tour said in a statement the involvement of Israeli bowlers at the Scottish International Open in August had produced “a significant escalation in related political concerns.

“As a result of the intensity of the situation, the WBT Board, in consultation with our event partners and other relevant stakeholders, has made the difficult decision to withdraw the invitation for Israel to participate in the forthcoming World Indoor Championships,” it added.

“Bowls is, and always has been, a sport that unites people and this choice reflects our commitment to protecting the championships and ensuring they run smoothly for everyone involved.”

The decision removes Daniel Alomin from the singles draw and pairs players Amnon Amar and Itai Rigbi.

The Norfolk Palestine Solidarity Campaign said the move was the result of joint action with Scottish Sports for Palestine and Show Israeli Genocide the Red Card.

Rupert Lowe, member of parliament for the populist Reform party in the Great Yarmouth constituency that hosts the championships in Hopton-on-Sea, said on X he was “genuinely disgusted” and would fight it.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said there was no justification for an “overt act of discrimination against Israeli participants, who are excluded solely on the basis of their nationality”.

World Bowls, the Melbourne-based recognised international federation that organises the rival World Bowls Indoor Championships, emphasised that the WBT was not affiliated with them and had taken the decision alone.

“World Bowls has 60 member countries from across the world including Israel and all of our members continue to be welcome and eligible to participate in all World Bowls-staged events,” it added.

Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 45,500 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, and turned much of the enclave into a wasteland.

The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken to Gaza as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Reuters