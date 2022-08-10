Jump to content
IRFU bans transgender women and girls aged over 12 from female contact rugby

The change will come into effect ahead of the forthcoming season.

Ed Elliot
Wednesday 10 August 2022 15:24
The Irish Rugby Football Union will amend its gender participation policy (Donall Farmer/PA)
The Irish Rugby Football Union has announced it is to ban transgender women and girls over the age of 12 from playing female contact rugby ahead of the forthcoming season.

The decision to limit women’s contact rugby to players whose sex was recorded female at birth was based on “medical and scientific evidence” and is in line with World Rugby guidance, the governing body said.

A statement from the IRFU said recent research provides evidence of male-born players having “significant” advantages in strength, stamina and physique to those born female due to male puberty, which are “retained even after testosterone suppression”.

According to the the governing body, two registered players in Ireland will be affected by the policy alteration.

They have been contacted to discuss options to remain active in the sport, which include non-contact playing formats, such as tag rugby, refereeing, coaching and volunteering.

Spirit of Rugby manager Anne Marie Hughes, who has worked on policy development in this area since 2014, said: “This is a particularly sensitive area, and it is important that respect is shown to all members of our rugby family and the wider community.

While we accept that today some may feel disappointed in this decision, we want to again underline to them there is a place for everyone in rugby and we can all work together.

Spirit of Rugby manager Anne Marie Hughes

“We continue to stand with the LGBT+ community and, while we accept that today some may feel disappointed in this decision, we want to again underline to them there is a place for everyone in rugby and we can all work together.”

In the men’s game, players whose sex is recorded female at birth may continue to play, subject to providing written consent and a risk assessment being carried out.

The IRFU said it is committed to an ongoing review of the policy as new evidence, research and insights become available.

Moninne Griffith, chief executive of Belong To and co-director of Trans Equality Together, said the decision would have “deep-reaching negative consequences across society”.

“It is openly sending a message to trans people, their families and allies that they are not welcome in the rugby community,” she added.

“It is also setting a dangerous precedent for other Irish sporting organisations to follow their lead in banning trans players.

“We note the IRFU’s values include respect, integrity and inclusivity. This decision flies in the face of these values.”

