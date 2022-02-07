No UK and Ireland bid to stage 2030 World Cup with focus on hosting Euro 2028
The English Football Association has confirmed it will abandon attempts to stage the 2030 World Cup and instead bid to host Euro 2028 alongside the other home nations and the Republic of Ireland.
The associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic have been encouraged to launch a Euros bid after carrying out a feasibility study into co-hosting the tournament.
The five nations had intended to bid for the 2030 World Cup together, though faced several obstacles to success.
Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies