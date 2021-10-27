Cavallo gets support and LeBron laughs off flak – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 27.

Football

The football world showed its support to Josh Cavallo

Wrexham’s famous owners had their first taste of non-league football.

And then finally visited the Racecourse Ground.

Leicester marked three years since Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died.

Wayne Rooney met the fans.

Eddie Nketiah was back among the goals.

Ethan Ampadu was unlucky.

Basketball

The creator of Squid Game was not happy with LeBron James’ criticism.

Cricket

England enjoyed a comfortable win over Bangladesh at the World T20

With Jason Roy starring with the bat.

Scotland were given a rallying call.

Andrew Flintoff brought a book out.

Kevin Pietersen went for a ride.

Boxing

Tyson Fury supported his wife.

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas was living his best life.