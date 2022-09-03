Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Fury also belted out classic song American Pie for the wrestling fans at the Principality Stadium.
Tyson Fury got involved in the main event at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff before closing the show with a singalong.
World heavyweight champion boxer Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, was in the crowd at the Principality Stadium before becoming involved in the headline clash between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Scottish star Drew McIntyre.
When Austin Theory attempted to capitalise on the brutal contest by cashing in his ‘money in the bank’ contract on the champion, Fury emerged to floor the 25-year-old with a big right hand.
Reigns would go on to pin McIntyre and retain his long-held title, disappointing the crowd of over 62,000 at WWE’s first UK stadium show since 1992.
Fury then entered the ring to congratulate the champion before commiserating with Ayrshire-born McIntyre.
The pair then brought the show to a close with a song as Fury belted out his trademark ‘American Pie’.
It is not the first time Fury has dabbled in WWE, fighting Braun Strowman at ‘Crown Jewel’ in Saudi Arabia in 2019.
