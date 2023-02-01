Xavi teaches son Barca anthem and Brady re-retires – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1.

Football

Xavi taught his son the Barca anthem.

Anthony Gordon savoured a special first few days on Tyneside.

Newcastle were still celebrating reaching the Carabao Cup final.

Wrexham’s owners were still recovering from the weekend.

Jorginho met his new boss.

David Beckham enjoyed dinner with friends.

Gerard Pique reminisced.

When Harry met Alan…

Cedric Soares wished Arsenal well.

Keylor Navas thanked PSG as he moved to Nottingham Forest on loan.

Cricket

Virat Kohli got his walking boots on.

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas headed to the factory.

Athletics

Home-schooling fun for Katharine Merry.

American football

Tom Brady re-retired.

Golf

Irish Open champion Adrian Meronk shows off his own practice drill.

A birthday in the Oosthuizen household.