Zak Hardaker cleared to return to training with Leeds after suspected seizure
The 30-year-old was discharged from hospital after undergoing tests following the incident two weeks ago
Zak Hardaker has been cleared to resume training with new club Leeds Rhinos after suffering a suspected seizure.
Hardaker’s return to the Rhinos following his release by Wigan was announced two weeks ago but on the same day the 30-year-old was taken to Wakefield’s Pinderfields hospital after being taken ill while out walking with his young son.
He underwent tests before being discharged, and Leeds said in a statement on Monday: “Leeds Rhinos are pleased to confirm that Zak Hardaker has been given the relevant specialist clearance to return to training and hopes to be available for selection in the near future.”
Hardaker made his Super League debut for Leeds 11 years ago before moving on to Castleford and then Wigan, and he has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.
He had been set to go straight into the side and will hope to make his competitive return as soon as possible.
The Rhinos, who have won only three of their 11 Super League matches so far, take on Salford Red Devils on Sunday.
