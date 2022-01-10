Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.

Football

Happy 23rd birthday Mason Mount

Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.

Tottenham made Zendaya one of their own.

David Beckham was back at it.

Barca turned the clock back.

When Ledley met… Ledley.

Golf

Sergio Garcia celebrated his birthday.

Which had fallen just a day before that of Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter.

Jon Rahm has been enjoying some family time while playing in Hawaii.

Justin Rose was keeping fit.

Boxing

Nicola Adams was living her best life.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was back for India.

Alex Hales had a day to remember.

KP hung out with his “precious babies”.

A good day for Sam Curran.