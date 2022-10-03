Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 3.

Football

Harry Kane moved on from Tottenham’s derby defeat.

Zlatan treated himself.

Touch.

Jamie Carragher defended Erik ten Hag.

Ian Wright reacted to the Women’s Champions League draw.

Mesut Ozil checked in from hospital.

Cricket

KP reminisced.

Sam Curran looked to the World Cup.

Tennis

Liam Broady went for a scan.

Monday motivation from Sloane Stephens.

Snooker

Mark Williams was having phone problems…

…but had no issues on the baize.

Mark Selby was excited to go to Hong Kong.

While Neil Robertson had decisions to make over in-flight entertainment.

Gridiron

Patrick Mahomes is pretty good.