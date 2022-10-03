Jump to content

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates turning 41 in style: Monday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 03 October 2022 18:01
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (David Davies/PA)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 3.

Football

Harry Kane moved on from Tottenham’s derby defeat.

Zlatan treated himself.

Touch.

Jamie Carragher defended Erik ten Hag.

Ian Wright reacted to the Women’s Champions League draw.

Mesut Ozil checked in from hospital.

Cricket

KP reminisced.

Sam Curran looked to the World Cup.

Tennis

Liam Broady went for a scan.

Monday motivation from Sloane Stephens.

Snooker

Mark Williams was having phone problems…

…but had no issues on the baize.

Mark Selby was excited to go to Hong Kong.

While Neil Robertson had decisions to make over in-flight entertainment.

Gridiron

Patrick Mahomes is pretty good.

