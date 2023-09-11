For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You’ve just completed year 12 and 13 and you’ve chosen to head to university. This can be quite nerve-wracking as you step into a new place and prepare to meet new people.

University is a time where people gather to further their skills, to hone their craft and oftentimes, it can also be a space that sets a path for people to progress into the career of their choice.

It is quite common to feel anxious when heading to university, as it is a space that can feel unfamiliar to most.

With so many new faces, it’s always best to kick things off with freshers’ week.

And so, in order to better navigate the world of university, many educational institutions hold freshers’ week – to help students ease into things and meet people from all different kinds of backgrounds.

This week gives students the opportunity to socialise and meet people who will potentially become their friends and a support system throughout their university years.

Freshers’ week often begins towards the end of September, but this can differ depending on the university, so be sure to keep an eye out on your university website!

So, fret not, as we’ve got you covered with all the information you need to prepare you for this next chapter in your life.

Now we may not have all the answers, but here is what you need to know about freshers’ week and how you can make the most of it.

When is freshers’ week?

The date of freshers’ week depends on your chosen university, but again, most tend to be at the end of September, with some trickling over in early October.

At Oxford University, for example, students have been provided with information on the website, with details on the Michaelmas Term Fresher’s Week. The university has said this will run from Sunday 1 October for Graduate, Maximilaneum, Princeton and Erasmus students and from Monday 2 October 2023 for Undergraduate, WISC, University of Notre Dame, Amherst and Tsinghua students.

During freshers’ week, students will not normally have any teaching time scheduled as the week has been organised purely for students to get accustomed to the university, and teachers and to meet new people.

The week will also consist of a freshers’ fair, a time where students can speak to people from different societies and sports clubs.

Students can then decide on whether they want to join these clubs. This is one of the best ways to make friends and meet new people outside of your course and accommodation.

The university is also set up with different activities during this week – these typically include workshops and taster sessions. This can also be a time for students to check out the local area, as well as the bars and restaurants.

Will I make any friends during freshers’ week?

It is never an easy step, meeting new people and making new friends, but it is one that will allow you to grow in many ways.

Stepping out of your comfort zone is what will help you grow in different ways and one thing to remember is that every single person present at freshers’ week, is in the same position as you.

So, remember, you are not alone during this process.

University Compare has put out some advice on its website for students trying to make friends at freshers’ week.

Here are a few tips for you:

If you are living in student accommodation, bring a snack to share on moving day – this will be a nice way to break the ice when offering someone a bite.

“A doorstop is also your best friend - keep your door propped open and say hey as people arrive,” University Compare says.

Another tip would be to break the ice and approach someone, ask them what they are studying, why they chose that subject and where they have come from.

“The best advice anyone can give you is to be yourself. Let your personality shine through and you’ll easily find some people that you gravitate towards,” University Compare adds.

How do I join a society and what is it?

A society is anything that involves a group of students for a shared interest of a specific activity.

For example, this can be a university radio station, a Harry Potter club, a cultural club, a faith club or even a marble collecting club.

There are often different positions and roles within these societies. The roles you and your other committee members will undertake will depend largely on the society itself.

Some of the most common university positions include a president or vice president, a secretary, a treasurer and a social secretary.

“Most societies will not allow first-year students to join their committees. Any new committee members will need to be voted in during the society’s annual general meeting (AGM),” University Compare says.

How will joining a society during freshers’ week benefit me?

Well, first and foremost, taking this step will allow you to meet new people with similar interests, which in turn may make your university experience easier for you.

Joining a society might also actually look good on your CV as most of these societies will provide you with experience in certain areas.

For example, if you join a radio producer position, this may be a way of building that experience for a potential career path in the future in the media world.

In these societies, you can showcase your skills and abilities.

So don’t be afraid to stand up and grab the opportunities you want during this next chapter of your life.

What are the term times for universities in the UK?

In the UK, university academic terms are usually split into three parts, across two semesters.

According to Newcastle University, the first semester runs from the start of the new academic year in September and ends before Christmas.

The second semester then starts in January and runs until the start of the summer break, which is normally in June. However, it is always best to check the exact dates with your university and make a note of this.

Many universities also have “Reading Week” which consists of short breaks throughout a term to give students the time to catch up on course reading.

What do university lectures consist of?

It will be quite different from a classroom, as university lectures often take place in large halls on campus or online. The lectures may also be attended by students from different degrees that are related to your course/module.

Depending on the topic, lectures can last an hour or maybe even longer.

During the lecture, your teacher, also known as a lecturer, will be present to teach you about the topic. As the module progresses the lectures will start to expand and become more in-depth.

Students are expected to take notes during these sessions and will also sometimes be tasked to do some reading before the lesson to help ease the learning process.

What do seminars consist of?

Seminars are different from lectures and are often more interactive.

These sessions give students the time to discuss the topics that were covered during the lecture and speak to other students in the class as well as the lecturer.

“You will often have to do some seminar preparation. This can be anything from reading, to answering some questions or even preparing a presentation,” Newcastle University says.

Seminar groups are often quite small, so be sure to make the most of this time to ask the questions you want. It is a safe space, so if you are confused about an upcoming assignment or need some extra support from fellow classmates – seminars are the perfect space for that.

Feeling nervous about freshers’ week? Here’s what you should do

It is never easy meeting new people, but freshers’ week is an opportunity to test your people’s skills as well as build on your self-confidence.

As someone who has previously attended university and freshers’ week – here’s what helped me kick those pesky nerves to the curb.

1. Start the day with your favourite drink - a coffee, tea or juice and a healthy breakfast.

2. Breathe and step out to start a new day.

3. Go into freshers’ week with an open mind, seek out new things and be open to meeting new people.

4. Remember, you won’t always click with everyone you meet, so chin up and keep going – you’ll find your squad. Trust the process.

5. Join a club and society that you think will grant you growth and develop your skills.

6. Be kind to yourself and to those around you. Remember, kindness goes a long way.

7. It is okay to be nervous and anxious, but remember, everyone is on the same boat, and you are not alone.

8. There will always be someone around that you can reach out to if you are looking for information on the university and or the activities and clubs – so be confident to speak up and ask questions.

9. Last but of course not least, be yourself! You’re great and taking this step to go to freshers’ week was a brave thing to do. You should be proud of who you are and for what you have achieved. Let your personality shine through and be sure to enjoy the moment!

Good luck students and be sure to give it your all!