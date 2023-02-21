Nurses suspend 48-hour strike action for pay talks with government

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nurses have paused strike action as the government agrees to open talks over pay, it has been announced.

The Royal College of Nursing will suspend strike action due to take place next Wednesday while it carries out “intensive talks” with the government.

The strike action next week was set to be the largest yet from the RCN, with more than half of NHS trusts hit and cancer and A&E nurses due to walk out.

A joint statement from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Royal College of Nursing said both sides were committed to finding a “fair and reasonable settlement” that recognises the vital role that nurses play in the NHS and the economic pressures facing the UK.

“The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity-enhancing reforms. The health secretary will meet with the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday to begin talks.

“The Royal College of Nursing will pause strike action during these talks.”

The RCN has previously indicated it would consider lowering its 15 per cent pay increase demand to 10 per cent.

The news comes after the British Medical Association announced on Monday almost 37,000 junior doctors had voted for taking a three day strike next month.

The doctors’ strikes would see a “full walk-out” and hit all areas of care including A&E, maternity, cancer and GP services. The BMA is demanding the government address a 26 per cent pay cut seen by junior doctors between 2008 and 2021. To meet this demand the BMA estimated a 35 per cent increase in pay would be needed for this financial year.

On Tuesday afternoon the British Medical Association (BMA) said it was meeting with Department of Health and Social Care officials on Wednesday but understood that Mr Barclay would not be in attendance at the “critical” meeting.

Meanwhile, health minister Maria Caulfield said junior doctors’ pay demands are “unrealistic” and claimed that their strike action will “put patients at risk”.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Dr Rob Laurenson, the co-chair of the BMA’s Junior Doctors’ committee, said: “For a meeting of this significance to go ahead without the minister in charge, shows how little attention this Government continues to afford to doctors and their patients.

“Tomorrow’s meeting is a really important opportunity for the minister and the Government to bring a workable solution to the table - a solution that could very well avert our planned strike action and be the beginning of the end of the ever deepening crisis in the NHS.

“What else could be more important than trying to stop tens of thousands of junior doctors going on strike at a time when patient care is at an all-time low and waiting lists at an all-time high?

“It is very much within the Government’s gift to stop strike action, but we implore Steve Barclay not to miss this critical meeting.”