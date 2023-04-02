Watch live: Outside St Petersburg cafe after blast kills one and injures 16

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A well-known military blogger was killed in a blast in St Petersburg cafe.

16 other people were injured in an explosion in a cafe in Russia's St Petersburg on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, citing emergency services.

The Russian Ministry of the Interior identified the man killed in the explosion as Vladlen Tatarsky, a famous military blogger with more than 560,000 followers on Telegram who was reportedly holding an event when the cafe was hit.

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the most prominent of the influential military bloggers who have provided an often critical running commentary on Russia's war in Ukraine.

A St Petersburg website said the explosion on Sunday took place at a cafe that had at one time belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private army that is fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Sign up to our newsletters.