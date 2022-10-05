White House unveils AI Bill of Rights to protect people from ‘abusive’ artificial intelligence
Blueprint includes protections against ‘deeply harmful’ algorithmic discrimination
US President Joe Biden has released a blueprint for an ‘AI Bill of Rights’ that aims to protect citizens against potential harms associated with artificial intelligence.
First proposed by the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) last year, the bill outlines ways to hold companies more accountable for the technology they develop.
It includes protections against abusive data practices, algorithmic discrimination, pervasive tracking, and unsafe systems.
“Too often, these tools are used to limit our opportunities and prevent our access to critical resources or services,” the bill states.
“These outcomes are deeply harmful – but they are not inevitable... Fueled by the power of American innovation, these tools hold the potential to redefine every part of our society and make life better for everyone. This important progress must not come at the price of civil rights or democratic values.”
The framework set out in the blueprint applies to automated systems that have the potential to “meaningfully impact” the American public’s rights, opportunities, or access to critical resources or services.
“This is the Biden-Harris administration really saying that we need to work together, not only just across government, but across all sectors, to really put equity at the centre and civil rights at the centre of the ways that we make and use and govern technologies,” Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the OSTP, told reporters.
“We can and should expect better and demand better from our technologies.”
The European Union is also planning legislation aimed at regulating the sector and introducing checks for “high risk” artificial intelligence systems through the AI Act.
It includes a new bill called the AI Liability Directive, which is expected to pass into law within the next two years, would make it easier for consumers to launch EU-wide class action lawsuits.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies