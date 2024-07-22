Images of real victims are being used to create AI-generated child sex abuse pictures

Support truly

AI is generating deepfake child sexual abuse images of real-life victims, a new report has found.

Images of one victim of child rape and torture were uploaded by her abuser when she was between three and eight years old, the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) said.

The non-profit reported that Olivia, not her real name, was rescued by police in 2013 but years later dark web users are using AI tools to computer-generate images of her in new abusive situations.

The IWF said the AI tools used to create the images remain legal in the UK, even though AI child sexual abuse images are illegal.

Offenders are compiling collections of images of named victims, such as Olivia, and using them to fine-tune AI models to create new material, the IWF said.

The organisation said it has discovered one model for generating new images of Olivia, who is now in her 20s, that is available to download for free.

A dark web forum user reportedly shared an anonymous webpage containing links to AI models for 128 different named victims of child sexual abuse.

Other fine-tuned models can generate AI child sexual material of celebrity children.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Although now free of her abuser, Olivia, like many other survivors, is repeatedly victimised every time imagery of her abuse continues to be shared, sold and viewed online.

“This torment has now reached a new level because of the advent of generative text-to-image AI which is being exploited by offenders

“Fine-tuned models like Olivia’s have been trained on the imagery that IWF analysts were seeing daily but despite best efforts were unable to eradicate.

“This means that the suffering of survivors is potentially without end, since perpetrators can generate as many images of the children as they want.

“The IWF knows, from talking to adults who have suffered repeated victimisation, that it’s a mental torture to know that their imagery continues to be circulated online.

“For many survivors, the knowledge that they could be identified, or even recognised from images of their abuse is terrifying.”

IWF analysts found 90% of AI images were realistic enough to be assessed under the same law as real child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and that they are becoming increasingly extreme.

It warned “hundreds of images can be spewed out at the click of a button” and some have a “near flawless, photo-realistic quality”.

IWF chief executive Susie Hargreaves said: “We will be watching closely to see how industry, regulators and Government respond to the threat, to ensure that the suffering of Olivia, and children like her, is not exacerbated, reimagined and recreated using AI tools.”

Richard Collard of the NSPCC said: “The speed with which AI generated child abuse is developing is incredibly concerning but is also preventable. Too many AI products are being developed and rolled out without even the most basic considerations for child safety, retraumatising child victims of abuse.

“It is crucial that child protection is a key pillar of any Government legislation around AI safety. We must also demand tough action from tech companies now to stop AI abuse snowballing and ensure that children whose likeness are being used are identified and supported.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the Internet Watch Foundation report and will carefully consider their recommendations.

“We are committed to further measures to keep children safe online and go after those that would cause harm, including where AI is used to do so.”