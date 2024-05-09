AI ‘deadbots’ will allow departed loved ones to appear in adverts, researchers warn

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

AI chatbots which simulate personalities of dead people risk distressing loved ones left behind through “unwanted digital hauntings” including advertising, a researcher has warned.

A Cambridge University study suggested that the AI chatbots – known as deadbots – need safety protocols to prevent causing harm.

In a scene resembling Black Mirror episode “Be Right Back” some companies are already offering services which allow a chatbot to simulate language patterns and personality traits of a dead person using the digital footprint they have left behind, according to the research.

The study, published in the journal Philosophy and Technology, highlights the potential for companies to use deadbots to surreptitiously advertise products to users in the manner of a departed loved one, or distress children by insisting a dead parent is still “with you”.

The researchers say that when the living sign up to be virtually re-created after they die, resulting chatbots could be used by companies to spam surviving family and friends with unsolicited notifications, reminders and updates about the services they provide – akin to being digitally “stalked by the dead”.

Even those who take initial comfort from a deadbot may get drained by daily interactions that become an “overwhelming emotional weight”, the study’s authors argue, yet they may also be powerless to have an AI simulation suspended if their now-deceased loved one signed a lengthy contract with a digital afterlife service.

In Black Mirror episode “Be Right Back” a grief-stricken widow uses AI technology allows her to communicate with a robot imitating her dead husband.

In a scene resembling Black Mirror episode ‘Be Right Back’ some companies are already offering services which allow a chatbot to simulate language patterns and personality traits of a dead person

AI ethicists from Cambridge’s Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence describe the area as “high risk”.

Co-author Dr Tomasz Hollanek, from the Leverhulme Centre, said: “It is vital that digital afterlife services consider the rights and consent not just of those they recreate, but those who will have to interact with the simulations.

“These services run the risk of causing huge distress to people if they are subjected to unwanted digital hauntings from alarmingly accurate AI recreations of those they have lost.

“The potential psychological effect, particularly at an already difficult time, could be devastating.”

The researchers say that platforms offering to recreate the dead with AI for a small fee already exist, such as Project December, which started out harnessing GPT models before developing its own systems, and apps including HereAfter.

Similar services have also begun to emerge in China, according to the study.

Study co-author Dr Katarzyna Nowaczyk-Basinska said: “Rapid advancements in generative AI mean that nearly anyone with internet access and some basic know-how can revive a deceased loved one.

“This area of AI is an ethical minefield.

“It’s important to prioritise the dignity of the deceased, and ensure that this isn’t encroached on by financial motives of digital afterlife services, for example.

“At the same time, a person may leave an AI simulation as a farewell gift for loved ones who are not prepared to process their grief in this manner.

“The rights of both data donors and those who interact with AI afterlife services should be equally safeguarded.”

Dr Hollanek said people “might develop strong emotional bonds with such simulations, which will make them particularly vulnerable to manipulation”.

He said that ways of “retiring deadbots in a dignified way should be considered”, which “may mean a form of digital funeral”.

The researchers recommend age restrictions for deadbots, and also call for “meaningful transparency” to ensure users are consistently aware that they are interacting with an AI.

They also called for design teams to prioritise opt-out protocols that allow potential users terminate their relationships with deadbots in ways that provide emotional closure.

Dr Nowaczyk-Basinska said: “We need to start thinking now about how we mitigate the social and psychological risks of digital immortality, because the technology is already here.