UK launches review of AI models like ChatGPT

A UK regulator has launched a review into ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots after concerns were raised about generative AI.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will assess competition and consumer protection issues for companies using the technology.

“It’s crucial that the potential benefits of this transformative technology are readily accessible to UK businesses and consumers while people remain protected from issues like false or misleading information,” said Competition and Markets Authority CEO Sarah Cardell.

While research on AI has been going on for years, the sudden popularity of generative AI applications such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Midjourney have led to a scramble by lawmakers to find ways to regulate any uncontrolled growth, and unintended consequences.

Regulators around the world are now trying to find a balance where governments could develop “guardrails” without stifling innovation.

In Britain the government plans to split responsibility for overseeing AI between its regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition, rather than creating a new body dedicated to the technology.

On Wednesday, former UK government chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told MPs on the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee that AI could have as big an impact on jobs as the industrial revolution.

The CMA said with many of the important issues under the spotlight due to the development of AI being considered by government and other regulators, its study will focus on the implications of competition for firms and consumer protection.

It has set a deadline for views and evidence to be submitted by June 2, with plans to report its findings in September.

In the United States, where the main business lobbying group has called for regulation of AI technology, the administration started a study of possible rules to regulate the technology last month.

The US Federal Trade Commission earlier this week alerted the industry this week, saying it was “focusing intensely” on how the technology is being used by firms and the impact it may have on consumers.

The White House will host several leading figures within the artificial intelligence industry on Thursday, including chief executives from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Microsoft.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and other high-ranking government officials will meet with the tech bosses to discuss issues related to AI safety.

Additional reporting from agencies.