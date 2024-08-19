Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Apple is planning two new versions of the AirPods to be released later this year, according to a new report.

They will replace the AirPods 3 but also the AirPods 2. Apple first started selling those earphones in early 2019, and they have stuck around for the five years since as a relatively cheap entry level model.

Now Apple is planning to release a new AirPods 4 that will come in a lower and higher priced version, taking the place of both of those earphones in the range, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

They will sit alongside the AirPods Pro 2, which are at the top of Apple’s earbuds range. They were most recently updated last September – though they only really received a new USB-C charging slot, instead of Lightning, to match the iPhone that was announced at the same time.

The AirPods 3 have been around since late 2021. They have a design that is similar to the AirPods Pro, and include some higher-end features such as Spatial Audio, though they do not have noise cancellation.

The higher-end version of the new AirPods is due to bring noise cancellation to the range, according to the new report. At the moment, that is the primary differentiating feature between the Pro and normal version of the AirPods.

The AirPods 2 still have Apple’s older, longer design with a tall case and stems that stick out of the ears. They are lacking in most modern features, are not water resistant, and have a lower battery life.

They will be replaced by the lower-end version of the new AirPods 4, the report claimed, though it gave no information on what the updates could bring. The current AirPods still use the Lightning port that Apple is looking to phase out, among other older technologies that could be updated.

Apple has tended to release new AirPods alongside the new iPhone. Apple is rumoured to be gearing up to launch its new handsets – the iPhone 16, in a range of models – at an event in September this year.