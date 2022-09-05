For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple is about to launch an update to the AirPods Pro, according to a new report.

Apple first launched the AirPods Pro in October 2019. They have stayed unchanged in the years since, even while Apple has updated the non-Pro AirPods.

That is set to change at this week’s iPhone event, however, according to a new report from Apple’s Mark Gurman. Apple will unveil the first update to the AirPods Pro in a livestreamed event that is also rumoured to see new Apple Watches and perhaps other products.

The new AirPods Pro are not expected to undergo any kind of external redesign. While some recent reports have suggested that Apple is working on a new version without the trademark “stalks” that extend out of the ear, for instance, that does not appear to be planned imminently.

The new earphones will however focus on upgrades to the internal specifications. That includes the introduction of a new version of the H1 processor that is in all of Apple’s earphones and headphones and powers their wireless audio.

That better processor will allow for lossless audio, some reports have suggested. That might be done either by upgrading the Bluetooth technology in the earphones – or doing away with bluetooth entirely, and using a new kind of wireless standard.

The new case could also be able to make a noise so that it can be more easily found using Apple’s Find My app. At the moment, sound can only be emitted from the earphones themselves – which means that it is relatively quiet, especially when the earphones are in their case.

Apple will hold its iPhone event on 7 September, with its first on-stage launch since before the pandemic. Alongside new AirPods, it is rumoured to be introducing four new iPhones and up to five Apple Watches.