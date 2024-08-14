Amazon set to launch drone delivery in UK this year after rule change

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Amazon says it will be delivering packages by drones in the UK by the end of the year.

The online shopping giant has been chosen for a trial to expand drone use in the UK and says they will be delivering small packages within an hour of an order being placed.

The retailer is one of six organisations selected by regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to trial beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights, which mean operators will not be required to maintain physical sight of the flying gadgets.

It already offers drone deliveries in the US, in Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas.

The drones will be able to fly out to about 12 kilometres from their base, which will be located in one of the UK’s fulfilment centres

The company intends to expand the rollout, Amazon’s head of Prime Air told The Independent last year that there is a “mapped-out plan” to open more facilities over time.”

The new MK30 Prime Air drone is seen in a truck at a loading bay at the BFI1 Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sumner, Washington ( M. Scott Brauer )

The other projects chosen by the CAA to trial BVLOS flights involve inspecting offshore wind farms, the National Police Air Service, air traffic control provider Nats, flights from Scottish archipelago Orkney, and delivering emergency medical supplies.

The regulator said all the schemes will use “advanced technologies” for navigation, control and the detection of other aircraft.

CAA director of future of flight Sophie O’Sullivan said: “These innovative trials mark a significant step forward in integrating drones safely into UK airspace.

“By supporting projects ranging from consumer deliveries to critical infrastructure inspections, we are gathering essential data to shape future policies and regulations.

“Our goal is to make drone operations beyond visual line of sight a safe and everyday reality, contributing to the modernisation of UK airspace and the incorporation of new technology into our skies.”

Amazon Prime Air vice president and general manager David Carbon said: “It’s crucial for operators like us to have clear regulatory requirements in order to bring and scale new technologies, such as drone delivery, to customers in the UK.

“We appreciate the CAA’s effort to partner with us to help bring clarity to the regulations that support commercial drone delivery.”

Amazon expects to launch its Prime Air service in the UK by the end of the year, delivering small packages within an hour of an order being placed.