Amazon to increase price of Prime subscription for UK customers

It said it will increase the price of Prime from £7.99 each month to £8.99 from September 15.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 26 July 2022 00:01
Annual membership will increase from £79 to £95 per year in the UK (Alamy/PA)
Annual membership will increase from £79 to £95 per year in the UK (Alamy/PA)

Amazon is to hike the price of its Prime delivery and streaming service due to “increased inflation and operating costs”.

The technology giant offers free unlimited delivery, entertainment streaming and live sport through the Prime service.

It said it will increase the price of Prime from £7.99 each month to £8.99 from September 15 for new customers, or on the date of the customer’s next renewal.

Annual membership will increase from £79 to £95 per year in the UK.

With increased inflation and operating costs in the UK continuing to rise, we will change the price of Prime

Amazon spokeswoman

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment, and continues to improve each year.

“We have increased the number of products available with fast, unlimited Prime delivery, recently added ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery, and have significantly expanded our high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books.

“With increased inflation and operating costs in the UK continuing to rise, we will change the price of Prime.”

Amazon has pumped billions of pounds into its streaming content in recent years, with original series such as The Boys and The Terminal List.

In September, the Prime Video platform will release The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series, which cost an estimated £750 million in rights and filming costs.

The company is also investing millions into sports rights, having earlier this month secured the rights to show some Champions League matches from 2024, adding to its rights for 20 Premier League games each season.

The Prime price increase is the service’s first since 2014.

It comes months after Netflix increased basic and standard plans by £1 a month, while its premium plan was pushed £2 higher, only 18 months after a previous increase.

