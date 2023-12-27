Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon will start showing ads to users of its Prime Video service across the world, it has announced.

If customers want to avoid the advertising, they will have to pay an extra fee, the company announced. UK prime subscribers will be charged £2.99 to go ad-free, for instance.

Amazon’s change follows similar updates on Disney+ and Netflix. But those services offer ad-supported tiers at lower prices, rather than showing ads to all of their users.

Streaming services have rushed to introduce advertising to generate extra cash from subscribers, which they say will be used to invest in new content.

In an email to Prime members, Amazon said the change will “allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time”.

It said it aims to have “meaningfully fewer ads than ad-supported TV channels and other streaming TV providers”.

Earlier this year, the tech giant confirmed it would begin rolling out advertising on Prime Video in a number of countries, including the UK, US, Germany, Canada and others.

Advertising will begin appearing for users in the US from January 29.

The company confirmed users are not required to take any action before the change kicks in, and there would be no change to the current price of a user’s membership – unless they choose to sign up for the ad-free option.

Amazon Prime currently costs £8.99 a month in the UK for services including next-day and same-day delivery on millions of items on the marketplace, advert-free listening on its music streaming platform, and access to original TV series and films on Prime Video. Amazon said that price will not be changing in 2024.

Additional reporting by agencies