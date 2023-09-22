Amazon Prime Video will soon start running ads – unless you pay even more

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Video will start showing ads – unless customers pay more to get rid of them.

The ads will show on its TV programmes and films from next year. It follows other streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney+, that have already announced ad-supported versions of their memberships.

Amazon promised that the ads would be “limited”, though it gave no information about how and when they would appear.

The platform said it was making the change to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time”.

“We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” it said.

People will be given the option to pay for a new “ad-free” subscription, with the cost due to be announced at a later date.

In the US, the ad-free option will cost an additional $2.99 (£2.44) per month for Prime subscribers.

Adverts will be rolled out in the UK, US, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.

Amazon Prime currently costs £8.99 a month in the UK for services including next-day and same-day delivery on millions of items on the marketplace, advert-free listening on its music streaming platform, and access to original TV series and films on Prime Video. Amazon said that price will not be changing in 2024.

It follows rival streaming platforms announcing plans for advert-free subscriptions as they look to bring in more cash.

Netflix launched a basic subscription plan with adverts last year, costing £4.99 per month. Its “premium” tier, which has better video quality and no adverts, costs £15.99 per month.

Netflix has also cracked down on UK and US subscribers who are sharing their password with people who live outside of their household, reiterating that accounts are intended for one household only.

It led to a spurt of new paying subscribers earlier this year.

Disney+ announced plans to introduce an “ad-supported” subscription plan in the UK last month, which will cost £4.99 for the basic plan with adverts when it is launched in November.

Disney said the move will “provide greater choice for our customers and our world-class advertising partners alike”.

Amazon, meanwhile, said its Prime service is “very compelling value” due to the shopping, savings and entertainment benefits that come with it.

It will send out an email to subscribers several weeks before adverts are introduced with information on how to sign up to the ad-free option.

Additional reporting by agencies