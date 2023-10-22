Amazon insists its robots are not coming for human jobs

After a week in which Amazon has revealed walking robots that help pack deliveries and then new drones to fly and drop them off, the company is in reassurance mode.

All of thesee technogolocial steps forward (literally in the case of the robots), do not mean that human jobs are at risk, insists the head of the company’s robotics division, Tye Brady.

He was speaking after his team show off new advancements at their Seattle headquarters. Perhaps the most headline-grabbing of them was Digit, a humanoid machine capable of carrying around boxes, though that robot is just one among many.