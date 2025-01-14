Amazon is ending one of its most popular perks for members

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon is saying goodbye to a popular Prime service.

The ‘Try Before You Buy’ option allowed Amazon's Prime members to try on select clothing items, shoes and accessories at home before completing a purchase.

It is now set to wind down in the coming weeks.

The last day eligible customers can place orders using the subscriber benefit is Jan. 31, the company confirmed.

Under the service, Prime members can order up to six select apparel items on a trial basis. Customers then have seven days after receiving the merchandise to return any unwanted items without being charged.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson cited the program's limited reach and the growing use of improve sizing recommendations powered by artificial intelligence on the e-commerce platform.

“Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option," the spokesperson said.

Seattle-based Amazon first began testing its trying before buying offering under the name Prime Wardrobe in 2017, and the program officially launched in 2018.

open image in gallery Amazon Try Before You Buy ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

As more people shop online and take advantage of generous return policies, Amazon and other retail companies have worked to reduce shipping fees, processing time and other ballooning costs from returned products.

Amazon said Monday that customers still will be able to get free returns across its apparel department and that phasing out Try Before You Buy would give shoppers a simpler experience with a bigger selection and faster delivery.

The change comes as Starbucks also announced a change to one of it’s rules.

The new code of conduct means if you want to hang out or use the restroom at a coffee shop in America you now have to buy something.

The code of conduct warns that violators will be asked to leave, and says the store may call law enforcement, if necessary. Starbucks said employees would receive training on enforcing the new policy.

Starbucks on Monday said it was reversing a policy that invited everyone into its stores. A new code of conduct – which will be posted in all company-owned North American stores – also bans discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use and panhandling.