Anonymous claimed it hacked Nestlé - but food giant says it accidentally leaked data itself
The hacking collective attacked Nestle because of their continued business in Russia during the war in Ukraine
Nestlé has denied that the hacking collective Anonymous published sensitive information they stole from the company – because Nestle had already leaked it themselves.
Anonymous had claimed that it released 10GB of data from Nestlé due to the company’s continuing business in Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.
However, Nestlé now claims that the “claim of a cyber-attack against Nestlé and subsequent data leak has no foundation.”
This is because the data shared “relates to a case from February, when some randomized and predominantly publicly available test data of a B2B nature was made accessible unintentionally online for a short period of time on a single business test website”, a spokesperson told The Independent.
This information includes publicly-available data such as company names and company addresses, business email addresses, that was erroneously made available on the web. Nestle says it “quickly investigated and no further action was deemed necessary.”
An investigation by the website Cybernews also suggests that Anonymous only released 5.7MB of data and could not confirm whether the leaked data was original or from previous breaches.
Nestle has said that it has suspended all capital investment in Russia but would continue operating in the country to sell “essential” products.
“We have significantly scaled back our activities in Russia: we have stopped all imports and exports from Russia, except for essential products.
“The fact that we, like other food companies, supply the population with important food does not mean that we simply continue as before.”
However, the food giant was criticised by Ukraine’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, who said that it had “no understanding” of the situation and that “paying taxes to the budget of a terrorist country means killing defenseless [sic] children & mothers.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies