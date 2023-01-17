For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Apple is about to make a major announcement, probably of new products, according to a series of reports.

In recent days, a run of rumours have suggested that the company is planning to launch a major release on Tuesday.

The launch could related to the release of new Macs, with Apple’s M2 chips, according to some reports. Apple has long been rumoured to be updating its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which were last updated in October 2021.

When those computers were first released, they included Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. In the time since, Apple has revealed the latest generation of its processor family – the M2, which powers the MacBook Air and smaller MacBook Pro that were announced last summer – and so Apple would be expected to reveal Pro and Max versions of that new generation soon.

The new MacBook Pros are expected to stay largely the same on the outside. The 2021 models were the first to bring a total redesign – which also added more ports and a new display to the laptops – and so that look is likely to stay around for a number of years.

Such a release would chime with previous rumours that the company was planning to update the chips inside of its high-end Macs. It would also fit with a new listing on a Canadian regulatory site, which shows planned new MacBooks and was first spotted on Twitter and reported by Macrumors.

Sharing that report, reliable Apple reporter Mark Gurman said that new MacBook Pros are “imminent” and that the company would be announcing it on Tuesday, ahead of reviews next week.

Apple is expected to announce the new computers in a press release, rather than holding a live event. For some of its smaller products, the company opts simply to launch them quietly, rather than holding one of its famous live streamed announcements.

The company may have been planning to launch the new MacBook models at an event that had been rumoured to be planned for January. Multiple rumours have suggested that the company had initially planned to reveal its widely-reported augmented reality glasses this month – but that launch has been pushed into later this year, after a run of delays.