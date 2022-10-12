Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Apple apps are coming to PCs, Microsoft says, as Music arrives on Xbox

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:01
Comments
(Getty Images)

Apple is releasing a whole host of new apps on Windows, Microsoft has announced.

The companies were once dedicated rivals and mocked each other in television ads, but the latest announcement is just the latest move to bring the two closer together.

Windows users will now be able to open up the desktop versions of Apple TV and Apple Music apps, Microsoft said. They will be available to download through the Microsoft Store and will be released in early preview versions soon.

The two companies will also work together so that iCloud photos are available using the built-in Windows Photos app. That will mean that people are able to scroll through their photos stored on Apple’s servers just using the default app on Microsoft’s platform.

That is available in an early beta version now, for those on the Windows Insider programme. It should launch publicly in the next few months.

Recommended

And all of those announcements came shortly after the Apple Music app arrived on Xbox.

That app is already available on Android, in a decision that marked a major change of policy at Apple.

Apple has recently looked to push onto other platforms, as part of a plan to focus on services as well as hardware. It has released its Apple TV app on a whole range of different operating systems that compete with its own Apple TV hardware, for instance, such as Samsung’s televisions.

Until now, users of Windows PCs have been force to navigate to the Apple TV website, or the same one for Apple Music, however. The new built-in apps should make using those services more easy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in