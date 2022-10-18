Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Apple announces new-look iPad and upgraded iPad Pro

The new tablets will go on sale later in October.

Martyn Landi
Tuesday 18 October 2022 17:07
Apple has unveiled a redesigned version of the iPad (PA)
Apple has unveiled a redesigned version of the iPad (PA)

Apple has unveiled a redesigned version of the iPad alongside an update to its top-of-the-range iPad Pro line-up in its latest round of new gadget announcements.

The tech giant’s new entry-level iPad model has seen the home button removed, the front-facing camera moved to the longer side of the device and the lightning port changed to the more widely used USB-C connection.

It is joined in the line-up by an upgraded version of the iPad Pro, which includes Apple’s high-powered, own-made M2 chip for faster performance.

The new iPad will go on sale on October 26, the company confirmed, starting at £499.

The iPad Pro will also be available on the same date, starting at £899.

Recommended

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing said it was the “most advanced iPad lineup ever”.

Industry expert Paolo Pescatore, from PP Foresight, said the new devices were the latest example of Apple “flexing its proven strategy of broadening the portfolio of devices in each segment to cater for everyone”.

“There is a device for everyone in each category, at different price points,” he said.

He also praised the introduction of the USB-C connector on the iPad, saying it removed “complexity and fragmentation for users”.

But he warned that launching more gadgets as many people faced a rising cost of living was a risk for the tech giant.

“It represents a real test of consumer appetite in forking out for these latest shiny devices,” he said.

“As well as the true power of Apple’s brand in a tough economic climate with everyone tightening their belts.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in