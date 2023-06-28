For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has launched “Business Connect”, a new tool to let business change how they appear within its Maps.

While the new feature is aimed at businesses themselves, and those with official place listings within Maps, it is aimed at making the company’s information more useful for customers who might be looking for information.

Some of Apple’s rivals, such as Google, have long offered richer listings for businesses and made it easier for both the companies themselves as well as customers to add information to those listings. Apple Maps has until now opted for a more controlled method, largely relying on information from other systems such as Yelp.

Because the information on businesses was pulled through from third-party listings, which might be out of date or entirely inaccurate.

Now within Apple’s Maps and elsewhere can “claim” their location using the new tool, which will give them the ability to edit it.

As well as allowing businesses to correct any false information, they are also able to use the tool to add their own photos and logos, include the option to order or take other actions, and show advertising and promotions, Apple said.

The feature launched in the US earlier this year. But it has now rolled out more broadly, allowing UK companies to start claiming their own listings and adding information to them.

It also comes with a range of protections. Apple will vet the information within the “Showcase” banners that will appear on listings, for instance, to ensure they do not include swearing or other prohibited content, and it will also call businesses to ensure that other people are not able to falsely take control of listings.

Companies can use the system by registering on Apple’s self-service website, which is done using an AppleID. Once a business is logged in, it will be able to claim its listing card and start adding more information.

The information within the listing will appear not only on Maps but on other parts of Apple’s ecosystem, such as Siri and Messages.