How can UK users get Apple Intelligence on their device?

Apple Intelligence, the iPhone maker’s first range of generative AI tools, are now available to users in the UK.

The tools have made virtual assistant Siri smarter and more helpful, as well as introducing new writing tools to help users edit, proofread and summarise text anywhere on their device, while there is also a range of image editing and creation tools accessible.

The features will arrive via a software update: iOS and iPadOS 18.2 for the iPhone and iPad, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 on Mac computers.

Once the software update has been downloaded, users can go to their settings app and tap or click on Apple Intelligence & Siri to start the process of downloading the generative AI models that power the new technology.

However, only the newest and most powerful of Apple’s devices currently can support Apple Intelligence, so iPhone users will need to have one of the firm’s latest iPhone 16 handsets, or an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max released last year.

In addition, users will need a recent iPad model – running either firm’s A17 Pro or M1 chip or newer, and Mac users require a device with an M1 chip or newer.

A stand-off with the European Union over new competition laws also means that Apple Intelligence on the iPhone and iPad does not currently have a confirmed release date in the EU, but it will be available on the Mac.

Not all of the main features previously announced by Apple are coming to Apple Intelligence in these updates either.

The tech giant said support for additional languages will continue to roll out next year, starting in April, while further updates to Siri, including its ability to understand a user’s personal context when asking questions, as well as being aware of what is currently on a device screen and using that context in responses, and prioritising notifications based on user habits.