Apple event ends with mysterious footage of woman disappearing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Apple’s major iPhone event ended with mysterious footage of a woman disappear.

The company’s launch livestream was largely the same as ever, with Tim Cook and an array of Apple executives introducing new products in a video that made heavy use of both its Apple Park campus and special effects.

During that launch, Apple introduced a host of new products: two new versions of the iPhone, Apple Watches including a new ‘Ultra’ version aimed at explorers, and updates to the AirPods Pro.

After the event was over, and Tim Cook had thanked viewers, the video cut away to the satellite themed imagery that had been present on the invitations to the event and showed before the stream.

But after that finished, Apple then showed footage of a woman on a subway train. The video appeared to glitch and the woman disappeared.

The company gave no indication of what the video was meant to mean, or even any hint that such a tease would be coming. It also had no link to the roughly 90 minutes of livestreamed video that had preceded it.

(Apple)

The only tangentially related bit of the presentation had been during the introduction of the new AirPods Pro. Those include improved noise cancelling features – and Apple showed people on a similar subway train during the presentation, as a way of demonstrating the use of those features.

But the footage at the end did not seem to have any link to that or any previous Apple announcement or product. As such, it remains unclear what the footage was intended to communicate.

The footage can be seen around 1.36.39 in the YouTube upload of the presentation, which was taken from the live stream:

The video could be a reference to Apple’s widely rumoured augmented reality headset, for instance. Notably, however, the video appeared to glitch – which may not be the kind of event that Apple would look to associate with what is likely to be a major product launch for the company.

Or it could mean very little at all, especially since Apple has a habit of building red herrings into its event invitations.