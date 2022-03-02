Apple has announced its next major event.

The “Peek Performance” live stream will be held on Tuesday, 8 March, at 10am local pacific standard time. That is 6pm in the UK.

As with other recent Apple keynotes, the event will be broadcast as a live stream from Apple Park, rather than being held in front of a live audience. It will be broadcast live on Apple’s website, it said.

The company gave no indication of what might be included, beyond the teasing name of the event and a picture of an Apple logo. In the past, the cryptic names and invitations for Apple events have sometimes offered clues into what could be announced – but at other times they have been entirely unrelated to those products that have been announced.

But rumours of upcoming Apple products have been swirling in recent weeks. Leaks and whispers have suggested that the company is planning on launching new Macs, new iPads, new AirPods, and potentially even an updated version of the iPhone SE that will include 5G.

Apple could also reveal new software features. Mark Gurman – an Apple reporter who leaked the date of the event – had reported that the company would release iOS 15.4 in early March, bringing with it a range of new features including Face ID support for people wearing masks.

The company’s major software updates will probably be saved until June, however, when Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference and reveals its major updates to the software that runs its iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches.

And though an updated version of the cheaper iPhone SE is expected to be announced during the event, Apple will probably not make major updates to its flagship iPhone 13 line-up. That is usually scheduled for September.

Other widely rumoured Apple products are expected to take even longer to arrive. The company’s augmented reality headset was due to be released this year but is now thought to be coming in 2023.