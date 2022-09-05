For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple will hold a major event next month, it has announced.

The presentation is almost certain to see the release of the iPhone 14 and new versions of the Apple Watch.

And it will take place on 7 September, at 10am local pacific time, it said in an invitation sent to journalists.

Some were invited to Apple’s campus in Cupertino, suggesting that the event is likely to include some in-person participation. It may be structured similarly to the WWDC event in June, which saw select journalists and developers invited to watch the broadcast on a screen at Apple Park.

The invitation did not appear to hold any clues as to what Apple was preparing to announce. It only included the line “Far Out” and an abstract image of the Apple logo – and while the company’s invitations are often pored over for clues, they rarely offer any meaningful hint of what might be coming.

The event is being held slightly earlier in the year than usual. Apple tends to hold its iPhone event in the second or third week of September, and some had expected that it might be held on the 14th.

An early event is also likely to bring an early release date for the new products. The iPhone tends to be released on the Friday a week after the event – if Apple follows a similar pattern this year, that would see it launch on 16 September.

Apple is rumoured to be preparing four new iPhones: a Pro and non-Pro version, in two different sizes. Unlike previous years, the same two sizes will be offered in both versions of the phone, and the iPhone Mini is rumoured to be finished.

Most of the upgrades will come specifically to those Pro models. The notch at the top of the display is said to have been swapped for a small cutout in the display, and that screen is also rumoured to be always-on

Full details of the rumoured changes coming to the iPhone can be found here.

As well as those phones, Apple is expected to release three new versions of the Apple Watch – one more than usual. As well as the standard aluminium and steel versions, Apple is expected to release to release a new “Pro” model, with a bigger display and a more rugged design.

The Apple Watch usually arrives on the same schedule as the iPhone.

Apple has also been said to be working on new AirPods Pro earphones, new iPads, and updated Macs. But at least some of those products may be saved for a rumoured October event.