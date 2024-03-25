Apple, Google and Meta under major investigation by the EU

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple, Google and Meta are all now part of a major investigation by the EU.

The three companies – together some of the biggest consumer technology firms in the world – have each been accused of failing to properly comply with new regulations.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act went into effect earlier this month. It focuses on the biggest technology companies, which it calls “gatekeepers”, and requires them to make a number of changes, most of which are focused on attempting to stop anti-competitive practices.

But European officials argued that Apple, Google parent company Alphabet and Instagram and Facebook owner Meta had all failed to properly comply.

Companies found in breach of the rules face fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover - potentially billions of dollars for the biggest firms.

Announcing the proceedings, the European Commission said it was investigating Apple and Google over so-called “steering rules” on their app stores and whether the two firms were doing enough to steer consumers to offers outside of their own stores free of charge - something which is required under the DMA.

The Commission said it was also investigating Alphabet over concerns it was preferencing its own services in search results, and whether Apple made it easy enough for consumers to switch to non-Apple software or services - such as internet browsers - on Apple devices.

Facebook parent firm Meta, meanwhile, is under scrutiny over its scheme which asks people to pay to avoid their data being used for adverts.

The Commission said it expects its investigation to take around a year to complete.

EU competition policy lead Margrethe Vestager said: “Today, the Commission opens five non-compliance investigations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

“They concern Alphabet’s rules on steering in Google Play and self-preferencing in Google Search, Apple‘s rules on steering in the App Store and on choosing browsers and changing defaults, and Meta’s ‘pay or consent model’.

“We suspect that the suggested solutions put forward by the three companies do not fully comply with the DMA.

“We will now investigate the companies’ compliance with the DMA, to ensure open and contestable digital markets in Europe.”

The new investigation comes just weeks after the EU fined Apple 1.8 billion euro (£1.5 billion) for breaching competition law in the music streaming sector.

And last week, the US Justice Department announced it was launching a landmark lawsuit against Apple, accusing it of monopolising the smartphone market with its policies.

Thierry Breton, The EU’s commissioner for the internal market said: “he Digital Markets Act became applicable on March 7.

“We have been in discussions with gatekeepers for months to help them adapt, and we can already see changes happening on the market.

“But we are not convinced that the solutions by Alphabet, Apple and Meta respect their obligations for a fairer and more open digital space for European citizens and businesses.

“Should our investigation conclude that there is lack of full compliance with the DMA, gatekeepers could face heavy fines.”

Additional reporting by agencies