Apple’s new artificial intelligence features have finally arrived – sort of.

Last month, Apple announced Apple Intelligence, its take on the current hype around AI. It said that the new features would allow Siri to become smarter, for instance, alongside other tools such as the ability to change the tone of text or make custom emoji.

But since that introduction, Apple has largely been quiet about when they would actually arrive. It said that they would come later in the summer in a beta version – but that had not yet appeared.

The relative lack of clarity on how and when Apple Intelligence would be introduced led to some speculation that it might be delayed or suffering from other issues.

Now, however, Apple has given the world a brief look at those features. But they will not be available to most.

The new tools are available in the beta version of iOS 18.1. That is only available to developers and comes with a range of warnings, including that early beta versions can include bugs that could potentially be disastrous.

The download description says that it is an “early preview of an update to iOS 18 that will be available later this fall”. “This beta introduces an initial set of features powered by Apple Intelligence”.

It does not include all of the promised features that are coming with Apple Intelligence, such as a Siri that will be able to use the data on a device for personal context. But it does include features such a new look for Siri and AI-generated summaries of emails and messages.

Apple is limiting access to the tool to iPhones that have both their device and Siri language set to US English, and the device region set on US too. The tools are also only available for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max/

Those restrictions will be in place when the features actually launch. Apple has signalled that it will release the features in other languages and regions in time – but Apple Intelligence will remain locked to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as presumably future iPhones, because earlier phones do not have the processing power required, Apple has said.

Once iOS 18.1 is downloaded, users must sign up for the waitlist for Apple Intelligence through the Settings app, which will then send a notification when it is available. Most early users reported that they were allowed off that waitlist very quickly.