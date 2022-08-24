For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple will delay the launch of new software for its iPad, amid criticism that it is not finished and frustrating.

The new updates for iPhone and iPad had been expected in September. Apple releases those new operating systems alongside the new iPhone, and has done so with regularity.

But Apple said that it would be delaying the iPadOS update until later in the year. It did not give a reason for the delay but it comes amid rumours that suggest Apple does not think its central features are ready.

The company revealed iPadOS 16 in June, at its WWDC event. It was detailed alongside other new updates, including new operating systems for the iPhone and Mac.

Chief among the changes to the iPad was the addition of a new feature called Stage Manager, intended to make it easier to use various iPad windows and apps at once. But that feature was quickly met with criticism, from users who found it frustrating, unfinished and confusing.

Apple did not recognise those complaints in its delay, and gave no explanation for why it would arrive later. But it noted that the new update was bringing considerable changes and that more time was required.

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule,” Apple said in a statement to Techcrunch.

“This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.”

Apple rebranded iPadOS as its own operating system in 2019, suggesting that separating it from the iPhone’s iOS would allow for more specific development. But the two systems still share major features, and apps are still released and updated for both platforms at once – meaning that the delay could cause problems for some developers.

The announcement came shortly before Apple revealed that it would be holding a major event on 7 September. That is expected to see the release of four versions of the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watches.

Some rumours had suggested that Apple could release new iPads at that same event. But it now seems more likely that they will be pushed into a rumoured event in October – when Apple may choose to release the new software update.