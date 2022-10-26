For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has added new ads into the App Store – prompting an intense reaction from developers and its users.

The App Store had previously included some ads, such as in search results. But the latest change means that those ads appear much more widely throughout the App Store, including on the listing for other apps.

That has led to anger from developers, who have voiced opposition to their listing pages showing ads for other more unsavoury apps, such as those from gambling and casino companies.

It has also been met with frustration from users, who say that it undermines the premium experience of the iPhone.

The move is part of a broader push into ad revenue that could see ads come to Maps and other products in the coming months, according to previous reports.

Developers were warned about the latest change last week, and it came into effect on Tuesday. It means that companies are now able to pay for listings throughout the App Store, such as in the “You Might Also Like” section, which shows at the bottom of listings for other apps.

It means that those ads may show next to any app – even if they are for unrelated, morally questionable apps.

Overcast developer Marco Arment was one of many to object to the change, arguing that App Store “has corrupted such a great company so deeply”. He pointed to other controversial parts of the store, such as the in-app purchases that Apple benefits from but which have been accused of manipulating customers into purchasing unnecessary upgrades.

Online casinos appear to be particularly prevalent among those ads.

Apple has been looking to increase the revenue of its ads business, with Bloomberg reporting that it is aiming to triple its revenue from advertising.