Apple and Kim Kardashian launch new custom Beats earphones
Apple and Beats have launched new headphones, in collaboration with Kim Kardashian.
It is the first time that the Beats Fits Pro earphones have been released in a custom version, after they were first released earlier this year.
And the design has clearly taken from Kardashian’s aesthetic, with neutral tones and three colours.
Beats regularly works with other celebrities and designers to bring new looks to its line-up, though it is the first time for the Beats Pro. Those collaborations generally use the same headphone tech as the normal products, but add new colours or designs.
It marks a clear distinction from Beats’ parent company, Apple, which sells most of its own earphones in one colour option: white. Even products such as the AirPods Max that come in a range of colours are always created only by Apple and are available in a relatively limited set of shades.
They still include all of the features of those earphones, such as noise cancellation, a transparency mode to hear things that are going on, and Apple’s spatial audio feature that is meant to give sound in three dimensions.
“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, in a statement.
“We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”
The “Beats x Kim” earphones will be available from next week. Apple has a devoted website for the products and they will be available in “limited quantities” at other resellers.
