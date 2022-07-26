Apple has highlighted its focus on augmented reality as it opens a new flagship store in London.

The store was opened with the launch of “United Visions”, an augmented reality experience that focuses on London poet and painter William Blake, and was created for Getty Museum using Apple’s technology.

The launch not only celebrates the opening of the new shop on Brompton Road in London’s Kensington area, but is also another example of Apple’s ongoing interest in augmented reality, which comes amid the rumoured upcoming launch of a devoted AR headset. Customers are able to watch the new AR experience in store as well as on a devoted app.

Apple has been focused on augmented reality for years, with Tim Cook suggesting that it is one of the company’s highest priorities. While the iPhone and iPad have a number of AR features, much of the focus has been on Apple’s rumoured augmented reality glasses, which is reported to be progressing towards launch.

The new store also launched with a focus on other recent Apple features, including its Spatial Audio music feature, which was highlighted by music workshops and listening sessions.

The launch of the Brompton Road store itself also included new introductions for Apple: new terrazzo flooring that is made out of plant-based bio resin, which the company said was a first in all of its stores, and another first in the form of a mirrored ceiling. The natural focus runs throughout the shop, which includes 12 Sicilian ficus trees that line the entryway.

The shop also has the UK’s first Apple Pickup area, which allows customers to order products online and have them waiting at the store.

Apple says that the new store is staffed by a team that together speaks more than 45 languages and is made up of 200 people.

The Brompton Road store is Apple’s third flagship in London, after those in Covent Garden and on Regent Street.