For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Apple will release a range of Macs alongside the unveiling of its headset at an event next week, rumours have suggested.

The company is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, on 5 June in California. It will see Apple executives reveal a host of new products.

Usually, the focus of the summer event is software, and Apple will reveal new versions of the software that powers all of its products.

But the hottest rumour is the unveiling of Apple’s long-awaited augmented reality headset.

That could be joined by new Macs that will also be unveiled during the keynote event, according to multiple reports.

That mighttinclude a new MacBook with a larger 15-inch display. Apple might also refresh some of its existing computers – the Mac Studio and smaller MacBook Pro and Air – with the M2 chip that it has gradually been adding to its products.

Apple has already fitted MacBooks with those new chips, as well as faster M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. But the Mac Studio has been stuck with versions of the M1 since it was released in May last year, leading to calls for it to be updated.

The existing version of the Mac Studio as well as versions of the MacBook Air and Pro will be eligible to be traded in from 5 June, the same day as the keynote event, according to reputable Apple reporter Mark Gurman.

“Read into that as you will,” he said in a tweet, presumably suggesting that those computers would be getting new updates during the same event.

Apple has also been rumoured to be working on another generation of Mac chips, likely known as M3. But those are not expected yet, and the company is still to update many of its computers with the existing generation.

Apple is also still yet to release a version of the Mac Pro that includes its own chips, with the old Intel-powered computer still on sale, and is behind schedule after indicating that all of its computers would have made that transition by now. There is no indication that long-rumoured computer will finally be arriving at WWDC.