Apple says it will spend next week announcing new Mac products.

The company will begin launching the computers from Monday, according to a tweet from its marketing head Greg Joswiak.

Rumours have suggested that Apple will update its Macs with its latest M4 chip, which initially arrived in the new iPad Pro. Now Apple is said to be introducing that chip into its Macs.

That will include a new entry-level, 14-inch MacBook Pro that will include the base M4 chip, and an updated iMac that will include the same processor. It will also bring a 14-inch and 16-inch higher end MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max options.

At the same time, Apple could release a whole new Mac Mini that will pack the computer into a design similar to the Apple TV.

Apple could also release USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard. Those three have until now used Apple’s Lightning connector, which has been phased out from other Apple products.

Some of those M4 computers were at the heart of a leak earlier this month, in which the products had seemingly escaped from Apple Stores. Those leaks suggested that the devices would be released in November.

Last year, Apple introduced new Macs during a Halloween-themed “Scary Fast” event that was streamed on Apple’s website at the end of October. But Mr Joswiak’s tweet suggested that this year there could be a new announcement each day, a format that Apple has used for numerous products in the past.