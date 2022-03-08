Apple has revealed the Mac Studio, its most powerful computer yet.

It also revealed a special ‘Studio Display’ for that same computer.

The computer is a separate box, with a similar design to the Mac Mini. But it is larger, in keeping with its newly improved performance.

The screen is similar to the Cinema Display that Apple made for its computer for years. But that has since been cancelled, and the company now only makes the very expensive “Pro Display XDR”.

The new display is a 27-inch, 5K screen. But it also includes new features, such as a range of speakers and the camera from the front of the iPad, allowing for Apple’s “Centre Stage” feature.

(Apple)

The screen can be paired with any Mac – including Apple’s laptops – though it was announced alongside the Mac Studio, and appeared aimed at being used with that computer.

As well as being a new design intended for professionals, the Mac Studio is a home for the M1 Ultra, which Apple says is the fastest chip ever made for a personal computer.

Apple said the computer was aimed at the kind of people who work in studios, hence its name – with a focus on those who work on music, digital design, and other work.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999. Users have to pay $3,999 to get access to that M1 Ultra.

The Studio Display is $1,599, though users have to pay more for a stand and a matte coating.

Both are available to order now and will arrive next week.

The announcement of the computer means that Apple only has the Mac Pro to update to its own processors, Apple said. It suggested it would reveal that new computer soon – but not yet.