Apple is preparing a new, bigger MacBook Air, report says

Apple is planning to launch a new, bigger version of the MacBook Air, according to new reports.

The company is rumoured to be bringing a complete redesign of its smaller and cheaper computer. New reports suggest that it will come in two sizes: the 13-inch display that it already has, as well as a bigger 15-inch version.

The computer is not expected to arrive until late next year, however. That is according to an initial report from Display Supply Chain Consultants, which was echoed and expanded on by reliable Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

Apple’s MacBook Air has not been substantially updated in years. Though it received a significant upgrade internally when it became one of the first computers to get the then-new Apple silicon, the outside stayed largely the same.

Reports have long suggested that Apple is working on an external update to match that internal one – and that the new computer might keep the same M1 chip. But rumours have tended to point to keeping that 13-inch size.

Analysts suggested however that the new computer will have a larger display option, too, though it might not be explicitly known as the MacBook Air.

Apple’s cheaper laptops have tended to be limited to 13-inch displays in recent times, and customers have been instead encouraged to upgrade to the premium MacBook Pro if they want larger displays. The new computers, if released, would be the first time that larger displays have come in its lower-end computers since 2006.