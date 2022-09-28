Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Apple launching new music streaming app alongside Apple Music

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 28 September 2022 17:56
Comments
(Getty Images)

Apple is launching a new music app, focused on classical recordings, hidden code appears to suggest.

The company announced more than a year ago that it was working on a new, separate, Apple Music Classical app. It said that it would arrive before the end of 2022, and has not mentioned the app since.

However, as that deadline approaches, references to the new app have been found in existing Apple code. New updates appear to reference “Apple Music Classical”.

It is not the first time that such references have shown up, with previous mentions of the app appearing in code for earlier versions of iOS as well as the Android version of Apple Music.

They suggest that Apple will launch the app soon.

Recommended

Apple first announced the plan for a new music app in August of last year, when it bought Primephonic, a streaming service for classical music.

“Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features,” it said in a statement then.

In a separate announcement, at the same time, Primephonic said that it is “working on an amazing new classical music experience from Apple for early next year”, but that did not arrive on time.

Much remains unclear about the new app, such as whether it will require a separate and additional subscription.

Apple does offer the streaming of classical music through its existing Music app. But it is poorly organised and difficult to navigate when compared with devoted apps such as Primephonic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in