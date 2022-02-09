Apple’s operating system for its upcoming virtual reality headset could be called ‘realityOS’.

References to the new operating system have been found within GitHub repos and App Store upload logs, according to 9to5Mac.

“What is Apple’s RealityOS doing in the App Store upload logs?”, iPhone developer Rens Verhoeven tweeted. “AR/VR confirmed?”

The first mention of realityOS – or ‘rOS’ was from a Bloomberg report in 2017 and was discovered in pre-releases of iOS 13. The operating system seems to be based on iOS, which is also how iPadOS developed.

RealityOS could be the final name for the software as Apple reporter Mark Gurman says that the internal codename for the operating system is ‘Oak’.

Apple’s augmented reality headset, which has been rumoured for years, will apparently be as powerful as a Mac.

Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo has claimed the device will launch with a processor “with the same computing power level as the Mac” to support a “comprehensive range of applications rather than specific applications”.

However, Apple is reportedly planning not to get involved in the ‘metaverse’, according to Mr Gurman.

“I’ve been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to — like they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook’s vision of the future — is off limits from Apple,” he said.

Instead, Apple will focus on “bursts of gaming, communication, and content consumption” where users log on for a specific purpose but then return to the real world.

This would be in line with Apple’s other projects such as its augmented reality glasses, which are also reportedly in the works.

The Independent has reached out to Apple for more information.