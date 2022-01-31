Apple has made an update to the App Store so that developers can share private apps directly through a link.

Unlisted apps are not available to the general public through the App Store’s search function, nor categories, charts, or recommendations.

Instead, they will only be available to administrators through the Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager accounts.

These unlisted apps are, according to Apple, intended for “limited audiences” such as part-time employees, students, or conference attendees.

For a developer to get an unlisted app link, they would need to submit a request to Apple via a request form.

Apple says developers will need to “create a new app record in App Store”, upload the binary, then “set the distribution method to Public”.

After being approved, a link will be generated that can be used to access app – but only if the app is finished, as Apple says it will not approve any apps that are still in beta or pre-release versions.

Apple has not gone into detail about which apps would be approved and which would not, and while the company is certainly focusing on employees, events, and other “limited” reasons to have an unlisted app ,it is possible apps could be approved for other purposes.

The company has had trouble moderating its apps in the past. In February last year, app developer Kosta Eleftheriou pointed out a number of scams that were growing in them App Store, with apps siphoning money using manipulative subscription services, fake reviews and ratings, and other malicious schemes.

Mr Eleftheriou was alerted to the issue when his own app was copied by developers who build poor imitations, charged large subscription fees, and remained on Apple’s platforms because of five-star reviews that Mr Eleftheriou claimed were fake.

Apple said at the time that it takes “feedback regarding fraudulent activity seriously, and investigate and take action on each report. The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users to get apps, and a great opportunity for developers to be successful”.

