Apple down: Music, messages, App Store, iCloud, maps and many other services suddenly knocked offline
Many of Apple’s services appear to have stopped working properly, with users reporting an array of errors and problems.
Everything from Apple Music to Maps and even iMessage appeared to be suffering with the problems. Apple’s websites were also offline, with the iCloud page and other internet services not working.
Reports even suggested that Apple’s internal systems were facing difficulties, causing problems at its retail stores and for staff working remotely.
Apple’s system status page for developers was not loading at all. It separate system status page initially indicated there were no problems, but was later updated to acknowledge the problems.
The page gave no information about any possible cause of the problems or when it might be fixed. It only noted that “some users are affected” and that they might be “experiencing intermittent issues with this service”.
The issues did not affect all users, however. Some people were able to get onto at least some of Apple’s services as normal.
Tracking website Down Detector showed an immediate increase in reports of problems with all of the Apple services it tracks: Maps, Music, iCloud, the Apple Store, the App Store, iMessage, the ‘Find My’ network, Apple’s support pages, iTunes, Apple News, Apple TV and Apple Fitness+.
Reports also surged of problems at US phone networks Verizon and AT&T. But that may be the result of iMessage being down and texts refusing to send normally as a result.
