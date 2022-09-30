Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Apple executive leaves after viral TikTok captures him making crude joke about ‘big-breasted women’

Executive claimed remark was a joke

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 30 September 2022 01:23
Comments
Apple event ends with mysterious footage of woman disappearing

A top Apple executive has left the company after he was captured making an offensive joke about women in a viral TikTok video.

During a car show in Pebble Beach, California, this August, TikTok creator Daniel Mac, known for interviewing drivers about their exotic cars, asked a man sitting in a rare $500,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren what he did for a living.

“I have rich cars, play golf, and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” the man responded with a laugh.

“If you’re interested, I’ve got a hell of a dental plan,” he added.

Recommended

“That is quite the career, I’m looking to get into that,” the cameraman says in response to the comments.

The video, published in September, went viral, racking up more than 1 million views.

Apple employees soon realised the man in the clip was Tony Blevins, a 22-year veteran at the company who was vice-president of procurement and reported to top executives like CEO Tim Cook.

The executive, known internally by his nickname “The Blevinator,” confirmed it was him in the video to Bloomberg.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor,” he said.

Employees on the procurement team reportedly flagged the clip to the company’s human resources department.

According to Fortune, the comments appeared to be a quote from the 1981 film Arthur, where a character says, “I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss.”

The Blevinator has since left Apple, the company confirmed.

He was among a high-powered group of 100 top vice-presidents at the tech company.

Recommended

He supervised a team of several hundred people, and was responsible for negotiating large-scale deal with Apple’s suppliers.

Daniel Mac’s TikTok channel has featured other even more high-profile run-ins, including bite-sized interviews with president Joe Biden, actor Brad Pitt, late night legend Jay Leno, and the CEO of luxury automaker Lamborghini.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in